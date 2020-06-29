B-roll from the simunition patrolling and point movement training portion of the Combat Team Member Course hosted on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The Combat Team Member Course is a two-month long training and 5-level qualification course for pararescuemen hosted by the 68th Rescue Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769612
|VIRIN:
|200629-F-FZ485-425
|Filename:
|DOD_108022619
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 68th CTMC Patrolling B-roll June 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT