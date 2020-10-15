Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Cavalry Division Forward COVID-19 message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    10.15.2020

    Video by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Naikeya Coston, a physician assistant with 1st Cavalry Division Forward, in Poznan, Poland, discusses the current COVID-19 posture in Poznan, and suggests some mitigating measures to reduce risk.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 11:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769607
    VIRIN: 201015-A-SE049-482
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108022584
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Forward COVID-19 message, by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    first team
    atlantic resolve
    1st cavalry division forward
    1cd forward

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT