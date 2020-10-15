Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    How To Effectively Layer and Mix Audio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Jason Jaring 

    Defense Information School

    A step-by-step guide to help create seamless audio throughout your project sequence using Adobe Premiere Pro.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 10:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769603
    VIRIN: 201015-O-ZW071-366
    Filename: DOD_108022535
    Length: 00:06:40
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How To Effectively Layer and Mix Audio, by Jason Jaring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    mixing
    weaving
    audio
    transitions
    Adobe Premiere
    layering
    fades
    audio tracks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT