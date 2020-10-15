A step-by-step guide to help create seamless audio throughout your project sequence using Adobe Premiere Pro.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 10:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769603
|VIRIN:
|201015-O-ZW071-366
|Filename:
|DOD_108022535
|Length:
|00:06:40
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How To Effectively Layer and Mix Audio, by Jason Jaring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT