COVID-19 Complacency

Please don't become complacent when it comes to COVID-19! Let's wipe out this virus together!
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 10:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769601
|VIRIN:
|201015-D-BX786-850
|Filename:
|DOD_108022495
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT