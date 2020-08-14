Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB Innovation Lab BRoll

    QATAR

    08.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    BRoll footage of classes and equipment used at U.S. Air Forces Central's Innovation Lab, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 14, 2020. The Innovation Lab offers a space for creativity and invention without limit through 3D printing, laser printing capabilities and other hands-on activities. Participants must attend volunteer-run classes before having trusted use of equipment. Deployed service members are encouraged to come by and solve a work-related issue with the equipment or learn a new skill and destress.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769594
    VIRIN: 200814-F-VH373-130
    Filename: DOD_108022466
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, AUAB Innovation Lab BRoll, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379 AEW
    Creative
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    USAFCENT
    Al Udeid
    3D Printing
    Innovation Lab
    laser printing

