AUAB Innovation Lab BRoll

BRoll footage of classes and equipment used at U.S. Air Forces Central's Innovation Lab, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 14, 2020. The Innovation Lab offers a space for creativity and invention without limit through 3D printing, laser printing capabilities and other hands-on activities. Participants must attend volunteer-run classes before having trusted use of equipment. Deployed service members are encouraged to come by and solve a work-related issue with the equipment or learn a new skill and destress.