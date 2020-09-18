Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Andrew M. Rohling gives opening remarks for a Conversation on Race

    ITALY

    09.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Latiuk 

    AFN Vicenza

    MG Andrew M. Rohling gives opening remarks for a Conversation on Race in Vicenza, Italy September 18, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 09:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 769593
    VIRIN: 200918-A-YW586-725
    Filename: DOD_108022462
    Length: 00:07:59
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Andrew M. Rohling gives opening remarks for a Conversation on Race, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

