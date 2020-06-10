Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Airmen demonstrate expeditionary advanced basing capabilities at Ie Shima B-Roll

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2020

    Video by Cpl. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Airmen with 1st Special Operations Squadron, demonstrate expeditionary advanced basing capabilities Oct. 7-8, 2020, as part of Exercise Noble Fury, from Okinawa to Ie Shima and across surrounding waters. Marines rapidly inserted via an air assault, secured an airfield, and established defensive positions around the island to enable follow-on operations in support of the navy including a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission under the cover of darkness. This exercise showcased survivability and lethality of Navy and Marine Corps forces while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Josue Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 05:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769577
    VIRIN: 201006-M-IN847-1002
    Filename: DOD_108022308
    Length: 00:09:55
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
