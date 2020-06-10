Marines, Airmen demonstrate expeditionary advanced basing capabilities at Ie Shima

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769575" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Airmen with 1st Special Operations Squadron, demonstrate expeditionary advanced basing capabilities Oct. 7-8, 2020, as part of Exercise Noble Fury, from Okinawa to Ie Shima and across surrounding waters. Marines rapidly inserted via an air assault, secured an airfield, and established defensive positions around the island to enable follow-on operations in support of the navy including a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission under the cover of darkness. This exercise showcased survivability and lethality of Navy and Marine Corps forces while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Josue Marquez)