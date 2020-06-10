U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Airmen with 1st Special Operations Squadron, demonstrate expeditionary advanced basing capabilities Oct. 7-8, 2020, as part of Exercise Noble Fury, from Okinawa to Ie Shima and across surrounding waters. Marines rapidly inserted via an air assault, secured an airfield, and established defensive positions around the island to enable follow-on operations in support of the navy including a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission under the cover of darkness. This exercise showcased survivability and lethality of Navy and Marine Corps forces while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Josue Marquez)
|10.06.2020
|10.15.2020 05:15
|Package
|769575
|201006-M-IN847-1001
|DOD_108022299
|00:01:23
|IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Marines, Airmen demonstrate expeditionary advanced basing capabilities at Ie Shima, by Cpl Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
