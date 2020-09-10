Misawa Airbase hosted a range day for servicemembers and their families. Range day had demonstrations from various squadrons around Misawa Airbase and a show of firepower from F-16s.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 03:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769570
|VIRIN:
|201009-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108022238
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201009-MIS-PACUP-Misawa Range Day-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
