MCHB MCCS pre-deployment services

Marine Corps Community Services offers a set of programs to help service members and their families prepare for deployment, August 20, 2020. Programs within MCCS equip service members and their families with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the deployment process. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder)