    VMM-262 (REIN), 31st MEU fly onto USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. Audrey Rampton 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2020) Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), land on USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 03:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769554
    VIRIN: 200822-M-IP473-2001
    Filename: DOD_108022003
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-262 (REIN), 31st MEU fly onto USS New Orleans (LPD 18), by Sgt Audrey Rampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Okinawa
    7th Fleet
    USMC
    MEU
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Philippine Sea
    Marines
    Ready
    USS New Orleans
    LPD 18
    Partnered
    MV-22B Osprey Tiltrotor Aircraft
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced)
    VMM-262 (REIN)
    COVID-19
    COVID
    AH-1Z Cobra Helicopter

