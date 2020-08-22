VMM-262 (REIN), 31st MEU fly onto USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2020) Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), land on USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)
