Hispanic Heritage Month: Lt. Edmilson Villalba

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769542" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. Edmilson Villalba, division officer, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks about his family and heritage, MCBH, Oct. 14, 2020. Hispanic Heritage Month is a commemoration held every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to recognize the contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)