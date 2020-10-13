Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Conversation About COVID, Episode 15

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall, Command Sgt. Maj. Jamathon Nelson, Technical Director Larry Bracamonte, Deputy Garrison Manager Ron James, and Health Clinic OIC Maj. Jennifer Fiandt answer the latest questions from the workforce and post residents in the 15th episode of "A Conversation About COVID." Hosted by Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 18:28
    Category: Interviews
    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    COVID-19

