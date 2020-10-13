U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall, Command Sgt. Maj. Jamathon Nelson, Technical Director Larry Bracamonte, Deputy Garrison Manager Ron James, and Health Clinic OIC Maj. Jennifer Fiandt answer the latest questions from the workforce and post residents in the 15th episode of "A Conversation About COVID." Hosted by Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 18:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|769539
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-FN832-625
|Filename:
|DOD_108021684
|Length:
|00:14:17
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Conversation About COVID, Episode 15, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT