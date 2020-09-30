Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aircraft Sheet Metal Shop BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    BRoll footage of welding in an aircraft sheet metal shop at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769536
    VIRIN: 200930-F-GX122-096
    Filename: DOD_108021664
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Sheet Metal Shop BRoll, by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Welding
    Welder
    Sheet Metal
    Maintenance
    USAF
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Gunfighters
    366th Fighter Wing
    MX
    Mountain Home Gun Fighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT