BRoll footage of welding in an aircraft sheet metal shop at Mountain Home Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769536
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-GX122-096
|Filename:
|DOD_108021664
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircraft Sheet Metal Shop BRoll, by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
