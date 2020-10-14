Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 in 4k

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Matthew Callahan                

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Various shots of air and ground crew for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 conducting maintenance, FOD walk down, prepping aircraft for flight, hangar and active flight line shots, and aircraft taxiing and taking off at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach Va.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769533
    VIRIN: 201014-N-IN448-001
    Filename: DOD_108021610
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 in 4k, by Matthew Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    F/A-18E-F Super Hornet

    Fixed Wing

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    Fixed Wing Maintenance

    TAGS

    super hornet
    f18
    f/a-18
    VFA-106
    strike fighter squadron 106
    fleet forces
    4k

