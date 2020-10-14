Various shots of air and ground crew for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 conducting maintenance, FOD walk down, prepping aircraft for flight, hangar and active flight line shots, and aircraft taxiing and taking off at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach Va.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769533
|VIRIN:
|201014-N-IN448-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108021610
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BROLL: Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 in 4k, by Matthew Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
