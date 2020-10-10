Members of the 312th Training Squadron participated in the 8th annual "Blood, Sweat, and Stairs" event that commemorated firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 16:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769521
|VIRIN:
|201010-F-WV115-280
|Filename:
|DOD_108021492
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
