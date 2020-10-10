Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood, Sweat, and Stairs

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Chapman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 312th Training Squadron participated in the 8th annual "Blood, Sweat, and Stairs" event that commemorated firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020
    Category: Package
    firefighter
    9/11
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    312 TRS
    312th Training Sq.

