Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Innovative vaccine bin improves efficiency at 377 MDG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Austin J. Prisbrey 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Tech. Sgt. Mircho Plaza, 377 Medical Group allergy and immunization technician, explains how his innovative vaccination bin will save room in the vaccination storage fridge, improve work efficiency and lessen the chance of administration error when giving a vaccine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Austin J. Prisbrey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769518
    VIRIN: 201014-F-OD583-1001
    Filename: DOD_108021477
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovative vaccine bin improves efficiency at 377 MDG, by SrA Austin J. Prisbrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT