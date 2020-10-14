U.S. Tech. Sgt. Mircho Plaza, 377 Medical Group allergy and immunization technician, explains how his innovative vaccination bin will save room in the vaccination storage fridge, improve work efficiency and lessen the chance of administration error when giving a vaccine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Austin J. Prisbrey)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769518
|VIRIN:
|201014-F-OD583-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108021477
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Innovative vaccine bin improves efficiency at 377 MDG, by SrA Austin J. Prisbrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
