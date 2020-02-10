Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Own your Limits

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Ygal Kaufman and Jessica Tackaberry

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill is bringing awareness to owning your limits when it comes to alcohol consumption to ensure the safety and well being of our service members. The Garrison Command Sgt Maj Russell Blackwell provides information on the safety checkpoints that will be occurring on Fort Sill.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 16:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769517
    VIRIN: 201002-D-SN564-807
    Filename: DOD_108021476
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    This work, Own your Limits, by Ygal Kaufman and Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defense Artillery
    Uniforms
    Field Artillery
    Lawton
    Fort Sill
    King of Battle
    Basic Training
    Emergency Services
    History
    Oklahoma
    Drill Sergeants
    Basic Combat Training
    Directorate of Emergency Services
    Own your Limits
    Army Green Service Uniforms
    Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence
    Safety Check points

