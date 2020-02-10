Fort Sill is bringing awareness to owning your limits when it comes to alcohol consumption to ensure the safety and well being of our service members. The Garrison Command Sgt Maj Russell Blackwell provides information on the safety checkpoints that will be occurring on Fort Sill.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 16:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|769517
|VIRIN:
|201002-D-SN564-807
|Filename:
|DOD_108021476
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Own your Limits, by Ygal Kaufman and Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT