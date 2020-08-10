U.S. Marines with both Headquarters and Service Companies, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, participated in a casualty evacuation exercise, evacuating a simulated casualty onto a CH-53 Super Stallion Helicopter, MCBH, Oct. 8, 2020. The exercise aimed to increase the expeditionary readiness of Marines with HQBN. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769515
|VIRIN:
|201008-M-PD142-0008
|Filename:
|DOD_108021446
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HQBN participates in casualty evacuation exercise, by LCpl Shane Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT