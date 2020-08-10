Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQBN participates in casualty evacuation exercise

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with both Headquarters and Service Companies, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, participated in a casualty evacuation exercise, evacuating a simulated casualty onto a CH-53 Super Stallion Helicopter, MCBH, Oct. 8, 2020. The exercise aimed to increase the expeditionary readiness of Marines with HQBN. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769515
    VIRIN: 201008-M-PD142-0008
    Filename: DOD_108021446
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQBN participates in casualty evacuation exercise, by LCpl Shane Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Hawaii
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations
    Project Power
    Produce Readiness
    Promote Resiliency
    Superior Installation for Warfighters

