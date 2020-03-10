Watch RADM Korka's End of the Year FY20 message.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 15:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|769506
|VIRIN:
|201003-N-YR391-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108021323
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAVFAC's End of FY20 Message from Rear Adm. Korka, by PO1 Gary Granger Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT