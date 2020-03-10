Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC's End of FY20 Message from Rear Adm. Korka

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Granger Jr. 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command HQ

    Watch RADM Korka's End of the Year FY20 message.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 15:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 769506
    VIRIN: 201003-N-YR391-0001
    Filename: DOD_108021323
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC's End of FY20 Message from Rear Adm. Korka, by PO1 Gary Granger Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    Korka

