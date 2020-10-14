Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Richard Harrison's, Air Defense Artillery Commandant, message to cadets.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Col. Richard Harrison, Air Defense Artillery Commandant, shares his experience as a young cadet and why he branched Air Defense Artillery. You can find more information on the branch on the following website: https://spark.adobe.com/page/WeSwuEdku6wrU/

    This work, Col. Richard Harrison's, Air Defense Artillery Commandant, message to cadets., by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defense Artillery
    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

