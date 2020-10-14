Col. Richard Harrison's, Air Defense Artillery Commandant, message to cadets.

Col. Richard Harrison, Air Defense Artillery Commandant, shares his experience as a young cadet and why he branched Air Defense Artillery. You can find more information on the branch on the following website: https://spark.adobe.com/page/WeSwuEdku6wrU/
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769501
|VIRIN:
|201014-A-LN300-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108021252
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
