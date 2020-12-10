RED FLAG participants take off during the exercise's first flying day Oct 12, 2020, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint training from simulated forward operating bases.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769500
|VIRIN:
|201012-F-XX992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108021243
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 F-16 Fighting Falcon take-offs, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT