Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 F-16 Fighting Falcon take-offs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    RED FLAG participants take off during the exercise's first flying day Oct 12, 2020, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint training from simulated forward operating bases.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769500
    VIRIN: 201012-F-XX992-1001
    Filename: DOD_108021243
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 F-16 Fighting Falcon take-offs, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    RED FLAG-Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT