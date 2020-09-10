Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fire Muster Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    In conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, Goodfellow’s Fire Dept. hosted its 15th annual Fire Muster Challenge today! Several teams competed, but only one team emerged victorious and ‘hosed down' the competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769499
    VIRIN: 201009-F-ED401-234
    Filename: DOD_108021241
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire Muster
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT