In conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, Goodfellow’s Fire Dept. hosted its 15th annual Fire Muster Challenge today! Several teams competed, but only one team emerged victorious and ‘hosed down' the competition.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769499
|VIRIN:
|201009-F-ED401-234
|Filename:
|DOD_108021241
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
