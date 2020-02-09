Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar AirShow 2020 Web Production teaser

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Hiatt 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Preview teaser for MCAS Miramar AirShow 2020 Web Production (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Hiatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 14:24
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 769497
    VIRIN: 200902-M-YN674-516
    Filename: DOD_108021220
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Miramar AirShow 2020 Web Production teaser, by Cpl Andrew Hiatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    airshow
    miramar
    mcas miramar
    teaser
    web production

