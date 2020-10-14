Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Elephant Walk

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortresses from the 2nd Bomb Wing line up on the runway at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 14, 2020. The military aircraft lined up in close formation before taking off as part of a readiness exercise conducted to ensure the 2nd BW is able to present uncompromising combat capacity.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769496
    VIRIN: 201014-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_108021213
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 Elephant Walk, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B52
    8th Air Force
    Readiness Exercise
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    Elephant Walk
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    20th Bomb Squadron
    Team Barksdale
    Close Formation
    8th AF

