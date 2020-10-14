B-52 Elephant Walk

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769496" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-52H Stratofortresses from the 2nd Bomb Wing line up on the runway at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 14, 2020. The military aircraft lined up in close formation before taking off as part of a readiness exercise conducted to ensure the 2nd BW is able to present uncompromising combat capacity.