B-52 Elephant Walk

B-52H Stratofortresses from the 2nd Bomb Wing line up on the runway at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 14, 2020. The military aircraft lined up in close formation before taking off as part of a readiness exercise conducted to ensure the 2nd BW is able to present uncompromising combat capacity.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769496
|VIRIN:
|201014-F-UO171-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108021213
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
