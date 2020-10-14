B-52H Stratofortress close formation during readiness exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-52H Stratofortresses from the 2nd Bomb Wing taxi down the runway during a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 14, 2020. Through this readiness exercise, the 2nd BW is able to provide the nation with winning combat power. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions and has been the backbone of the strategic bomber force for the United States for more than 60 years.