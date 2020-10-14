Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H Stratofortress close formation during readiness exercise

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortresses from the 2nd Bomb Wing taxi down the runway during a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 14, 2020. Through this readiness exercise, the 2nd BW is able to provide the nation with winning combat power. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions and has been the backbone of the strategic bomber force for the United States for more than 60 years.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769487
    VIRIN: 201014-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_108021144
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52H Stratofortress close formation during readiness exercise, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

