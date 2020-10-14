Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HLZ Temperature Sensor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    HLZ Temperature Sensor for Albuquerque training area. (Video by Major Jonathan Kaczanoski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 13:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 769481
    VIRIN: 201014-F-F3481-001
    Filename: DOD_108021120
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HLZ Temperature Sensor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT