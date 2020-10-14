Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District 7 Women's Equality Video Final

    10.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Lt. j.g. Karida Harris, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Ibis (WPB-8787338) discusses the importance of equality Oct. 14, 2020 in the 7th District. The Women's Equality Day Event is scheduled to be held Nov. 4, 2020 and can be watched for free on the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Facebook Page. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray.

    VIDEO INFO

    Diversity
    Women's Equality
    Coast Guard
    Inclusion
    District 7

