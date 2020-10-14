Soldiers from 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) two-week training exercise at Fort Bliss from August 10th through the 31st.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 12:56
|Category:
|Video ID:
|769467
|VIRIN:
|201014-A-CP620-753
|Filename:
|DOD_108021019
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss Training exercise B-Roll, by SGT Daniel Mariscal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
