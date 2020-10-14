Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Training exercise B-Roll

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Spc. Daniel Mariscal 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) two-week training exercise at Fort Bliss from August 10th through the 31st.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 12:56
    Category:
    Video ID: 769467
    VIRIN: 201014-A-CP620-753
    Filename: DOD_108021019
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss Training exercise B-Roll, by SGT Daniel Mariscal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humvee
    Turret
    1st AD
    1st Armored Division
    Special Forces
    UH-60
    .50 Cal Machine Gun
    5th SFG(A)

