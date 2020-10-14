District 7 Women's Equality Video Final

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769465" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Female Coast Guard 7th District crewmembers discuss the importance of equality Oct. 14, 2020 in the 7th District. The Women's Equality Day Event is scheduled to be held Nov. 4, 2020 and can be watched for free on the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Facebook Page. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray.