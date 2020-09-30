Happy Diversity Day!
Listen to some of our awesome Pathfinders talk about what diversity means to them as the 501st Combat Support Wing continues the conversation on diversity. #PathfindersareDiverse #GlobalDiversityAwarenessMonth
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 12:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|769460
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-NC256-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108020986
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Diversity Day, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
