    Diversity Day

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Happy Diversity Day!

    Listen to some of our awesome Pathfinders talk about what diversity means to them as the 501st Combat Support Wing continues the conversation on diversity. #PathfindersareDiverse #GlobalDiversityAwarenessMonth

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 12:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 769460
    VIRIN: 200930-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_108020986
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity Day, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pathfinders
    501st
    YearOfThePathfinder
    PathfindersAreDiverse

