W. Va. Guard Spotlights Airman for Assisting Local Health Department with Voluntary COVID-19 Mapping

West Virginia National Guard Airmen assist the local health departments with voluntary COVID-19 mapping at the Jefferson County Health Department, Ranson, W. V.a. Voluntary COVID-19 mapping or contact tracing is being used to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout W. Va. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)



Captain Rodney Brown, 167th Airlift Wing, Officer In Charge of Contact Investigation at the Jefferson County Health Department, Ranson, W. Va.