    W. Va. Guard Spotlights Airman for Assisting Local Health Department with Voluntary COVID-19 Mapping

    RANSON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard Airmen assist the local health departments with voluntary COVID-19 mapping at the Jefferson County Health Department, Ranson, W. V.a. Voluntary COVID-19 mapping or contact tracing is being used to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout W. Va. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    Captain Rodney Brown, 167th Airlift Wing, Officer In Charge of Contact Investigation at the Jefferson County Health Department, Ranson, W. Va.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769442
    VIRIN: 200820-Z-RR598-0001
    Filename: DOD_108020898
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: RANSON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W. Va. Guard Spotlights Airman for Assisting Local Health Department with Voluntary COVID-19 Mapping, by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

