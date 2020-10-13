Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy; Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville; and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston hold a briefing with the news media at the Pentagon as part of the 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 10:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|769423
|Filename:
|DOD_108020660
|Length:
|00:29:47
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AUSA 2020 Pentagon News Briefing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT