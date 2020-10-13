Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2020 Pentagon News Briefing

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy; Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville; and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston hold a briefing with the news media at the Pentagon as part of the 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 10:28
    Category: Briefings
