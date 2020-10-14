Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo remarks with His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
DC, UNITED STATES
10.14.2020
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo remarks with His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769420
|Filename:
|DOD_108020653
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo remarks with His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
LEAVE A COMMENT