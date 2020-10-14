Vicenza High School students prevent COVID by wearing masks and sanitizing their hands per DODEA policies.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 10:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769418
|VIRIN:
|201014-A-YW586-241
|Filename:
|DOD_108020645
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vicenza High School students prevent COVID spot, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT