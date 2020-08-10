Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caserma Ederle Library Partners with 509th MIB for the Cybersecurity Awareness Month Campaign BROLL

    ITALY

    10.08.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Caserma Ederle Library Partners with 509th MIB for the Cyber Security Awareness Month Coloring Contest for the kids in the VMC on October 8. While participating the community was able to come out and show their support.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 09:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769405
    VIRIN: 201008-A-DR527-104
    Filename: DOD_108020513
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caserma Ederle Library Partners with 509th MIB for the Cybersecurity Awareness Month Campaign BROLL, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

