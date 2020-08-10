Caserma Ederle Library Partners with 509th MIB for the Cyber Security Awareness Month Coloring Contest for the kids in the VMC on October 8. While participating the community was able to come out and show their support.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 09:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769405
|VIRIN:
|201008-A-DR527-104
|Filename:
|DOD_108020513
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Caserma Ederle Library Partners with 509th MIB for the Cybersecurity Awareness Month Campaign BROLL, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT