    201410-Anseong voluntary cleanup

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    USFK volunteers help local national whos crops were damaged by mud slides and excessive rain.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 02:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769386
    VIRIN: 201014-A-JJ342-426
    Filename: DOD_108020290
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201410-Anseong voluntary cleanup, by SGT Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Volunteers
    USFK

