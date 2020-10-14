USFK volunteers help local national whos crops were damaged by mud slides and excessive rain.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 02:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769386
|VIRIN:
|201014-A-JJ342-426
|Filename:
|DOD_108020290
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201410-Anseong voluntary cleanup, by SGT Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT