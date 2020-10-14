Show Some Love | Combined Federal Campaign Announcement 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Combined Federal Campaign is running from Oct. 12, 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021. The CFC is the official workplace giving campaign of the federal government. The campaign gives service members and federal employees a chance to donate and support causes that are important to them. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)