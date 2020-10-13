MEOP Testimonial Cpl Backes Class

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cpl. Jessica H. Backes, a flute instrumentalist with the Marine Forces Reserve Band, gives a master class on practicing instruments mindfully at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Oct. 13, 2020. The Marine Forces Reserve Band has had the privilege of traveling and performing for the last four decades, since its establishment in 1978. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno)