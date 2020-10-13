Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEOP Testimonial Cpl Backes Class

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Cpl. Ashley Barreno 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Cpl. Jessica H. Backes, a flute instrumentalist with the Marine Forces Reserve Band, gives a master class on practicing instruments mindfully at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Oct. 13, 2020. The Marine Forces Reserve Band has had the privilege of traveling and performing for the last four decades, since its establishment in 1978. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 19:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769364
    VIRIN: 201013-M-HB183-577
    Filename: DOD_108020033
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    This work, MEOP Testimonial Cpl Backes Class, by Cpl Ashley Barreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fight
    NOLA
    Reserve
    New Orleans
    Honor
    Win
    MARFORRES
    Band
    Marine Forces Reserve
