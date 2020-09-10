Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Power of Partnership

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    The F-35 Joint Program Office has teamed with partner countries and is committed to fielding revolutionary capabilities and technologies that are taking military aviation and coalition operations to the next level. This video combines unique F-35 footage and interviews with Lt. Gen. Eric Fick, PEO & Program Director of the F-35 Lightning II Program, as well as insight from the F-35 National Deputies from the United Kingdom (Gp Capt Matt Hoare), Italy (BGen Bruno Levati), the Netherlands (Col A(ndré) van Nispen), Denmark (Col Klavs Mundt), and Norway (Col Egil Soerstroenen) all discussing the importance of the F-35 program for global security and the power of partnership.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 22:28
    United Kingdom
    Italy
    Netherlands
    F-35
    Denmark
    Norway
    Lightning II
    F35Unites

