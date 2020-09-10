The F-35 Joint Program Office has teamed with partner countries and is committed to fielding revolutionary capabilities and technologies that are taking military aviation and coalition operations to the next level. This video combines unique F-35 footage and interviews with Lt. Gen. Eric Fick, PEO & Program Director of the F-35 Lightning II Program, as well as insight from the F-35 National Deputies from the United Kingdom (Gp Capt Matt Hoare), Italy (BGen Bruno Levati), the Netherlands (Col A(ndré) van Nispen), Denmark (Col Klavs Mundt), and Norway (Col Egil Soerstroenen) all discussing the importance of the F-35 program for global security and the power of partnership.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 22:28
|Length:
|00:30:55
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
