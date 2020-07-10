U.S. Marines Conduct TRAP, CASEVAC Drill

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conducts a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel, as well as a casualty evacuation drill as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to Alamogordo, New Mexico, Oct. 7, 2020. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769352
|VIRIN:
|201013-M-YS285-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108019929
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
