    U.S. Marines Conduct TRAP, CASEVAC Drill

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conducts a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel, as well as a casualty evacuation drill as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to Alamogordo, New Mexico, Oct. 7, 2020. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769352
    VIRIN: 201013-M-YS285-1001
    Filename: DOD_108019929
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct TRAP, CASEVAC Drill, by LCpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    New Mexico
    USMC
    Yuma
    Marines
    Arizona
    MAWTS-1
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    VMM
    WTI
    VMM-363
    MV-22B
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363
    VMM-364
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364
    WTI 1-21

