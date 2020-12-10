Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Main Body Departure for Readiness Exercise

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Rios 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Airmen leave in support of a readiness exercise from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 12, 2020. Participating in readiness exercises ensure the 2nd Bomb Wing is able to provide the nation with winning combat power.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769345
    VIRIN: 201012-F-GE882-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108019911
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Main Body Departure for Readiness Exercise, by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale AFB
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Minot Air Force Base
    Minot AFB
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC

