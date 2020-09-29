Members of the 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team demonstrate building clearing capabilities at a training facility Sep 29, 2020, Mountain Home, Idaho. The team volunteered to arrive on location at 0400 to be part of an upcoming mission video production. (U.S. Air Force video by Phil Cowen)
|09.29.2020
|10.13.2020 16:06
|B-Roll
|769335
|200929-F-EW795-1001
|DOD_108019753
|00:03:40
|US
|9
|1
|1
|0
This work, 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team B roll Medium and Close Ups Part 2, by Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
