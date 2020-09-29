Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team B roll Medium and Close Ups Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Phillip Cowen 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Members of the 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team demonstrate building clearing capabilities at a training facility Sep 29, 2020, Mountain Home, Idaho. The team volunteered to arrive on location at 0400 to be part of an upcoming mission video production. (U.S. Air Force video by Phil Cowen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769335
    VIRIN: 200929-F-EW795-1001
    Filename: DOD_108019753
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team B roll Medium and Close Ups Part 2, by Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Security Forces

    TAGS

    night
    lights
    SWAT
    Security Forces
    dark
    building clearing
    366th Fighter Wing

