Bulgarian Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov gives a statement about his country's partnership with Tennessee through the State Partnership Program Oct. 8, 2020 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|769330
|VIRIN:
|201008-Z-XQ885-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108019740
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interview with Bulgarian Minister of Defense, by TSgt Darrell Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
