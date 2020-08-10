Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Bulgarian Minister of Defense

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Bulgarian Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov gives a statement about his country's partnership with Tennessee through the State Partnership Program Oct. 8, 2020 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm)

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Bulgarian Minister of Defense, by TSgt Darrell Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    NATO
    cooperation
    ANG
    allies
    SPP

