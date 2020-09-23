The Michigan Army and Air National Guard has established an extensive Covid testing program for prisons located across the state through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Corrections. The B-roll package showcases a testing event Sept. 23, 2020 at Ionia, Mich.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|IONIA, MI, US
This work, Michigan National Guard provides testing for MDOC B-roll, by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
