Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan National Guard provides testing for MDOC B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IONIA, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Michigan Army and Air National Guard has established an extensive Covid testing program for prisons located across the state through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Corrections. The B-roll package showcases a testing event Sept. 23, 2020 at Ionia, Mich.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769327
    VIRIN: 200923-F-ZH169-529
    Filename: DOD_108019722
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: IONIA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard provides testing for MDOC B-roll, by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Michigan National Guard

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Prisons
    Covid 19
    covid testing
    Michigan Department of Corrections
    MDOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT