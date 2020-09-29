Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team Building Clearing B roll Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Phillip Cowen 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Members of the 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team practiced building clearing at a training facility Sep. 29, 2020, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The team showed up at 0400 to help film scenes for an upcoming mission video shot by the 2d Audiovisual Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Phil Cowen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769324
    VIRIN: 200929-F-EW795-1001
    Filename: DOD_108019687
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team Building Clearing B roll Part 1, by Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Security Forces

    TAGS

    SWAT
    Air Force
    Security forces
    building clearing
    366th Fighter Wing

