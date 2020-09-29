Members of the 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team practiced building clearing at a training facility Sep. 29, 2020, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The team showed up at 0400 to help film scenes for an upcoming mission video shot by the 2d Audiovisual Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Phil Cowen)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769324
|VIRIN:
|200929-F-EW795-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108019687
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team Building Clearing B roll Part 1, by Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT