Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spark Tank Submission Video - 502d LRS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron from Joint Base San Antonio submits their innovative ideas to the United States Air Force Spark Tank.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769312
    VIRIN: 201013-F-XX123-001
    Filename: DOD_108019520
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank Submission Video - 502d LRS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Spark Tank

    TAGS

    Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT