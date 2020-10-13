Our solution is to use several commercial remote online learning management tools that provide a path to make in-residence courses viable through an online learning platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Luis Gomez Duque and Staff Sgt. Daniel Rose)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769311
|VIRIN:
|201013-F-WH920-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108019493
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
This work, Remote Training in a Travel Restricted Environment, by MSgt Ashley Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
