Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Remote Training in a Travel Restricted Environment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Our solution is to use several commercial remote online learning management tools that provide a path to make in-residence courses viable through an online learning platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Luis Gomez Duque and Staff Sgt. Daniel Rose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769311
    VIRIN: 201013-F-WH920-1001
    Filename: DOD_108019493
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remote Training in a Travel Restricted Environment, by MSgt Ashley Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Spark Tank 2020

    TAGS

    Spark Tank 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT