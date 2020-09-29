366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team B roll wide shots

Members of the 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team demonstrate building clearing capabilities at a training facility Sep 29, 2020, Mountain Home, Idaho. The team volunteered to arrive on location at 0400 to be part of an upcoming mission video production. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Cole Yardley)
|09.29.2020
|10.13.2020 14:01
|B-Roll
|769300
|200929-F-FU430-1001
|DOD_108019430
|00:03:43
|US
