    366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team B roll wide shots

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Phillip Cowen and Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Members of the 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team demonstrate building clearing capabilities at a training facility Sep 29, 2020, Mountain Home, Idaho. The team volunteered to arrive on location at 0400 to be part of an upcoming mission video production. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Cole Yardley)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769300
    VIRIN: 200929-F-FU430-1001
    Filename: DOD_108019430
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Security Forces Emergency Services Team B roll wide shots, by Phillip Cowen and A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces

    SWAT
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    dark
    building clearing

