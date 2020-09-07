Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC IHD Command Video

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Video by Joe Woodland 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    NSWC IHD — a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command and part of the Navy's Science and Engineering Establishment — is the leader in ordnance, energetics, and EOD solutions. The Division focuses on energetics research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, and disposal; and provides warfighters solutions to detect, locate, access, identify, render safe, recover, exploit, and dispose of explosive ordnance threats. (US Navy video / RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769295
    VIRIN: 200709-N-CM812-004
    Filename: DOD_108019367
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC IHD Command Video, by Joe Woodland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

